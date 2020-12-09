Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/8

Boys Basketball

Mauston 75 Wautoma 67

Adams-Friendship 45 Nekoosa 32

Cashton 79 Hillsboro 45

Sauk Prairie 42 Reedsburg 35

Tomah 77 Baraboo 41

Royall 56 Wonewoc-Center 44

Girls Basketball

Westfield 75 Baraboo 57

Hillsboro 49 Kickapoo 38

Cashton 79 Viroqua 39

Altoona 49 Tomah 40

Source: WRJC.com







