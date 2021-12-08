Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/7

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 66 Mauston 51

Necedah 84 Nekoosa 27

Westby 46 Adams-Friendship 32

Spenser 61 Westfield 29

Tomah 76 Black River Falls 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 74 Weston 21

Beaver Dam 69 Reedsburg 50

Columbus 66 Wisconsin Dells 55

Girls Basketball

Westby 35 Adams-Friendship 18

Westfield 61 Amherst 52

Cashton 49 Independence 38

Iola-Scandinavia 49 Nekoosa 36

Portage 48 Wautoma 46

Baraboo 74 Mauston 17

Aquinas 62 Tomah 43

New Lisbon 76 Weston 42

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Baraboo/Portage 0

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 5 Winona 1

Source: WRJC.com







