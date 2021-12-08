Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/7
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 66 Mauston 51
Necedah 84 Nekoosa 27
Westby 46 Adams-Friendship 32
Spenser 61 Westfield 29
Tomah 76 Black River Falls 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 74 Weston 21
Beaver Dam 69 Reedsburg 50
Columbus 66 Wisconsin Dells 55
Girls Basketball
Westby 35 Adams-Friendship 18
Westfield 61 Amherst 52
Cashton 49 Independence 38
Iola-Scandinavia 49 Nekoosa 36
Portage 48 Wautoma 46
Baraboo 74 Mauston 17
Aquinas 62 Tomah 43
New Lisbon 76 Weston 42
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 Baraboo/Portage 0
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls/Tomah 5 Winona 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
