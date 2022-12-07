Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/6

Boys Basketball

Royall 53 Riverdale 42

Nekoosa 61 Necedah 54

Westby 61 Brookwood 47

Bangor 67 G-E-T 58

Cashton 65 Viroqua 28

New Lisbon 73 Weston 46

Tomah 55 Black River Falls 44

Wisconsin Dells 67 Reedsburg 66

Wautoma 66 Winneconne 63

Girls Basketball

Mauston 55 Necedah 26

Bangor 58 G-E-T 28

Westfield 52 Marshall 25

Iola-Scandinavia 78 Nekoosa 8

Reedsburg 70 Waunakee 52 (Sydney Cherney 41points eclipses 1,000 point career milestone)

Aquinas 82 Tomah 54

Cashton 43 Independence 27

Ithaca 69 Weston 24

Boys Hockey

Sauk Prairie 4 RWD/Mauston 3 Double OT

Tomah/Sparta 7 Viroqua 1

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Winona 0

Source: WRJC.com







