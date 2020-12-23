Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 12/22

Boys Basketball

Sparta 60 Mauston 53

Adams-Friendship 43 Portage 41

Wisconsin Dells 67 Baraboo 38

Tomah 62 Mosinee 54

Royall 48 Hillsboro 31

New Lisbon 83 Wonewoc-Center 51

Bangor 84 G-E-T 54

Cashton 76 Brookwood 29

Fort Atkinson 61 Reedsburg 53

Omro 67 Wautoma 54

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 56 Viroqua 16

Onalaska Luther 42 Bangor 40

Wisconsin Dells 69 Baraboo 49

Princeton/Green Lake 47 Adams-Friendship 43

Auburndale 70 Nekoosa 9

Wauzeka Steuben 73 Weston 30

Boys Hockey

Madison Edgewood 3 RWD/Mauston 1

Tomah/Sparta 6 Baldwin-Woodville 2

College Basketball

Wisconsin 67 Nebraska 53

Source: WRJC.com







