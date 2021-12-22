Local Prep scores from Tuesday 12/21

Girls Basketball

Mauston 45 Necedah 30

Bangor 60 Auburndale 52

Sparta 59 Cashton 39

West Salem 71 Tomah 49

Wisconsin Dells 53 Baraboo 27

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Logan 66 Mauston 61

Adams-Friendship 41 Waupun 33

Cashton 77 Brookwood 39

Bangor 82 Hillsboro 40

Nekoosa 55 Rosholt 52

New Lisbon 66 Wonewoc-Center 44 (Ashton Pfaff 39 Points for the Rockets)

Necedah 50 Royall 44

Lodi 69 WI Dells 60

Sauk Prairie 46 Reedsburg 40

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Tomah/Sparta 0

Girls Hockey

Stoughton 4 Badger Lightning 0

Source: WRJC.com







