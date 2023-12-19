Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/19

Boys Basketball

Bangor 54 Royall 53

New Lisbon 53 Wonewoc-Center 24

Cashton 80 Brookwood 32

Royall 63 Necedah 24

Reedsburg 54 Tomah 41

Seneca 57 Weston 50

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 63 North Crawford 61

Brookwood 51 Viroqua 29

Cashton 44 De Soto 38

McFarland 74 Reedsburg 52

Arcadia 46 Tomah 44

Boys Hockey

Sauk Prairie 5 Tomah/Sparta 2

Girls Hockey

Metro Lynx 7 Badger Lightning 2

Source: WRJC.com







