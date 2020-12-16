Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/15

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 55 Mauston 38

Cashton 45 Royall 26

Lodi 58 Adams-Friendship 41

Bangor 85 Wonewoc-Center 29

Hillsboro 56 New Lisbon 45

Portage 69 Nekoosa 43

Wisconsin Dells 53 Reedsburg 46

Tomah 61 Sparta 24

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 77 Mauston 31

Wisconsin Dells 52 Adams-Friendship 29

Westfield 54 Markesan 30

Nekoosa 47 Wautoma 42

Source: WRJC.com







