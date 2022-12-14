Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/13

Boys Basketball

Mauston 63 Necedah 38

Beaver Dam 54 Reedsburg 40

La Crosse Central 70 Tomah 32

Pittsville 54 Nekoosa 28

Wautoma 67 Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Seneca 76 Weston 33

Wisconsin Dells 67 Lodi 58

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 66 Bangor 44

Wonewoc-Center 54 Necedah 14

Cashton 55 Brookwood 51

Adams-Friendship 54 Lodi 52

Royall 72 New Lisbon 31 (Marah Gruen 25points to lead Royall)

Westfield 51 Omro 36

Wautoma 46 Winneconne 44

La Crosse Central 67 Tomah 53

Black Hawk 45 Weston 27

Boys Hockey

Madison Edgewood 4 RWD/Mauston 2

Tomah/Sparta 8 Onalaska/La Crosse 2

Source: WRJC.com







