Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/30

Boys Basketball

Mauston 73 Sparta 49

Wautoma 72 Berlin 60

Seneca 52 Necedah 44

Bangor 60 Black River Falls 53

Viroqua 51 Hillsboro 42

Onalaska Luther 84 Tomah 67

Nekoosa 67 Montello 59

New Lisbon 73 Weston 32

Wisconsin Dells 57 Poynette 49

Reedsburg 59 Watertown 54

Girls Basketball

Royall 61 Ithaca 46 (Deyona Jones 21 Points for Royall)

Kickapoo 73 Hillsboro 51

Westfield 61 Princeton/Green Lake 26

Adams-Friendship 40 Portage 34

Viroqua 45 Brookwood 35

Reedsburg 73 Lodi 19

Onalaska Luther 53 Tomah 40

La Farge 62 New Lisbon 50

Westby 40 Cashton 27

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Onalaska/La Crosse 4 OT (Brady Baldwin 2assists in the victory)

Baraboo/Portage 3 Tomah/Sparta 2

Source: WRJC.com







