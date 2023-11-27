Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28

Boys Basketball

Mauston 66 Necedah 26

Sauk Prairie 57 Reedsburg 38

Poynette 61 Adams-Friendship 48

North Crawford 69 Brookwood 32

Onalaska Luther 76 Tomah 65

G-E-T 74 Bangor 57

Alma-Center Lincoln 59 New Lisbon 31

Cashton 69 Kickapoo 28

Girls Basketball

Nekoosa 47 Montello 45

Amherst 38 Adams-Friendship 30

Westfield 63 Berlin 46

Reedsburg 58 Tomah 34

Bangor 60 G-E-T 14

Royall 59 Ithaca 46

Almond-Bancroft 61 Necedah 28

Kickapoo 56 Wonewoc-Center 30

Boys Hockey

Mosinee 5 Tomah/Sparta 4

HS Wrestling

3-0

Mauston 70 Cashton 12

Mauston 60 Ithaca/Weston 19

Mauston 69 Westby 12

Wrestlers going 3-0

Landynn Miller

Jayden Vanderhoof

Brekk Peterson

Drake Gosda

Espyn Sweers

Hayden Gyllin

Madalynne Gosda

Richland Center 36 Royall 26

Source: WRJC.com







