Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
Boys Basketball
Mauston 66 Necedah 26
Sauk Prairie 57 Reedsburg 38
Poynette 61 Adams-Friendship 48
North Crawford 69 Brookwood 32
Onalaska Luther 76 Tomah 65
G-E-T 74 Bangor 57
Alma-Center Lincoln 59 New Lisbon 31
Cashton 69 Kickapoo 28
Girls Basketball
Nekoosa 47 Montello 45
Amherst 38 Adams-Friendship 30
Westfield 63 Berlin 46
Reedsburg 58 Tomah 34
Bangor 60 G-E-T 14
Royall 59 Ithaca 46
Almond-Bancroft 61 Necedah 28
Kickapoo 56 Wonewoc-Center 30
Boys Hockey
Mosinee 5 Tomah/Sparta 4
HS Wrestling
3-0
Mauston 70 Cashton 12
Mauston 60 Ithaca/Weston 19
Mauston 69 Westby 12
Wrestlers going 3-0
Landynn Miller
Jayden Vanderhoof
Brekk Peterson
Drake Gosda
Espyn Sweers
Hayden Gyllin
Madalynne Gosda
Richland Center 36 Royall 26
Source: WRJC.com
-
