Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/15

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 58 Kickapoo 54

Royall 66 Viroqua 34 (Marah Gruen 23 Points)

Blair-Taylor 84 New Lisbon 26

Mauston 67 Portage 32

La Farge 62 Brookwood 27

Wautoma 55 Manawa 43

Montello 62 Nekoosa 11

Source: WRJC.com







