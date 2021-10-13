Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/12

Girls Volleyball

Mauston 3 Adams-Friendship 0 (Mia Quist 17kills 13aces 7digs; Mauston Clinches Outright SCC Championship for 3rd straight year)

Hillsboro 3 Necedah 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 Bangor 2

Woneowc-Center 3 Necedah 0

Hillsboro 3 Bangor 1

Royall 3 Brookwood 1

Cashton 3 New Lisbon 0

Nekoosa 3 Wisconsin Dells 1

Cashton 3 Brookwood 0

Royall 3 New Lisbon 0

Westfield 3 Wautoma 0

De Soto 3 Weston 0

Boys Soccer

Arcadia 9 Mauston 2

Reedsburg 1 Tomah 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.