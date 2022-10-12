Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/11

Girls Volleyball

Royall 3 Hillsboro 1

Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 (Bryn Ertel 6 kills & 3 blocks)

Cashton 3 Necedah 0

Brookwood 3 Bangor 2

Mauston 3 Wautoma 2 (Reagan Randall 45assists and 3 aces for Mauston)

Westfield 3 Adams-Friendship 0

Wisconsin Dells 3 Nekoosa 1

Boys Soccer Scores

Mauston 8 Wautoma 3

Tomah 1 La Crosse Central 1

WIAA D1 Girls State Golf Tournament

Tomah 9th of 12 Teams (Brin Neumann & Amelia Zingler finish 14th individually)

Source: WRJC.com







