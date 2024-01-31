Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/30
Girls Basketball
Wonewoc-Center 57 New Lisbon 45
Mauston 42 Adams-Friendship 40 (Kylie Heller 14points including game winning free throws)
Royall 60 Necedah 15 (Kasey Jones 20points for Royall)
Westfield 73 Nekoosa 11
Wautoma 49 Wisconsin Dells 35
Madison Edgewood 74 Reedsburg 46
Bangor 51 Hillsboro 36
Brookwood 64 Cashton 63
Onalaska Luther 60 Tomah 32
Boys Basketball
Mauston 83 Nekoosa 65 (Brock Massey 24 Points Cody Comiskey 22points for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 47 Westfield 43
Wautoma 59 Adams-Friendship 45
River Valley 50 Reedsburg 45
Arcadia 70 Tomah 61
Cashton 62 De Soto 52
North Crawford 71 New Lisbon 34
Hillsboro 74 La Farge 33 (Isaiah Stokes 23points for Hillsboro)
Wauzeka-Steuben 79 Brookwood 47
Ithaca 72 Necedah 41
Boys Hockey
Monroe 3 RWD/Mauston 2 (Mauston’s Andrey Tougas 2 assists)
Wisconsin Rapids 7 Tomah/Sparta 1
Girls Hockey
Hayward 3 Tomah/Black River Falls 0
Source: WRJC.com
