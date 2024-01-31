Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/30

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 57 New Lisbon 45

Mauston 42 Adams-Friendship 40 (Kylie Heller 14points including game winning free throws)

Royall 60 Necedah 15 (Kasey Jones 20points for Royall)

Westfield 73 Nekoosa 11

Wautoma 49 Wisconsin Dells 35

Madison Edgewood 74 Reedsburg 46

Bangor 51 Hillsboro 36

Brookwood 64 Cashton 63

Onalaska Luther 60 Tomah 32

Boys Basketball

Mauston 83 Nekoosa 65 (Brock Massey 24 Points Cody Comiskey 22points for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 47 Westfield 43

Wautoma 59 Adams-Friendship 45

River Valley 50 Reedsburg 45

Arcadia 70 Tomah 61

Cashton 62 De Soto 52

North Crawford 71 New Lisbon 34

Hillsboro 74 La Farge 33 (Isaiah Stokes 23points for Hillsboro)

Wauzeka-Steuben 79 Brookwood 47

Ithaca 72 Necedah 41

Boys Hockey

Monroe 3 RWD/Mauston 2 (Mauston’s Andrey Tougas 2 assists)

Wisconsin Rapids 7 Tomah/Sparta 1

Girls Hockey

Hayward 3 Tomah/Black River Falls 0

Source: WRJC.com







