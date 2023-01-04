Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/3

Girls Basketball

Bangor 57 Royall 45

Weyauwega-Freemont 53 Nekoosa 16

Wonewoc-Center 45 Brookwood 43

La Crosse Logan 50 Tomah 44

Westfield 62 Randolph 39

Reedsburg 69 Wisconsin Rapids 44

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 86 Mauston 52

North Crawford 61 Brookwood 43

La Crosse Logan 65 Tomah 58

Portage 97 Nekoosa 54

Wautoma 63 Waupun 57

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Waupaca 0 (Andrey Tougas of Mauston 2goals)

Avalanche 2 Tomah/Sparta 1

Source: WRJC.com







