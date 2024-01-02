Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1-2

Boys Basketball

G-E-T 74 Mauston 55

Hillsboro 77 Viroqua 71 (Isaiah Stokes a team high 32 points reaches 1,000 point career milestone)

Bangor 74 Blair-Taylor 68

Riverdale 78 Weston 37

Cashton 72 La Farge 41

Holmen 67 Tomah 49

Girls Basketball

Mauston 76 G-E-T 41

Cashton 47 La Farge 7

Wisconsin Dells 78 Black River Falls 21

Westfield 52 Randolph 49

Holmen 66 Tomah 31

Girls Hockey

Tomah/Black River Falls 8 Northland Pines 4

Source: WRJC.com







