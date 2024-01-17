Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/16
Boys Basketball
Mauston 62 Tomah 55
Hillsboro 65 Necedah 34 (Isaiah Stokes 24points for the Tigers)
Portage 53 Westfield 48
Wisconsin Dells 70 River Valley 61
Bangor 75 Wonewoc-Center 21
Kickapoo 76 Weston 68
Alma-Center Lincoln 74 Brookwood 31
Girls Basketball
Mauston 51 Tomah 40
Royall 51 Wonewoc-Center 50 (Marah Gruen 15points to lead Royall)
Cashton 48 Hillsboro 44
Bangor 59 New Lisbon 30
Bowler 52 Nekoosa 44
Wisconsin Dells 79 Portage 36
Boys Hockey
Holmen/Aquinas 3 Tomah/Sparta 1
Girls Hockey
Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Winona (MN) 2
Source: WRJC.com
-
