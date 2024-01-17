Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/16

Boys Basketball

Mauston 62 Tomah 55

Hillsboro 65 Necedah 34 (Isaiah Stokes 24points for the Tigers)

Portage 53 Westfield 48

Wisconsin Dells 70 River Valley 61

Bangor 75 Wonewoc-Center 21

Kickapoo 76 Weston 68

Alma-Center Lincoln 74 Brookwood 31

Girls Basketball

Mauston 51 Tomah 40

Royall 51 Wonewoc-Center 50 (Marah Gruen 15points to lead Royall)

Cashton 48 Hillsboro 44

Bangor 59 New Lisbon 30

Bowler 52 Nekoosa 44

Wisconsin Dells 79 Portage 36

Boys Hockey

Holmen/Aquinas 3 Tomah/Sparta 1

Girls Hockey

Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Winona (MN) 2

Source: WRJC.com







