Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/11

Boys Basketball

Necedah 62 Hillsboro 57

Royall 60 Brookwood 44

Cashton 84 New Lisbon 47

Bangor 81 Wonewoc-Center 36

Westfield 93 Montello 53

Tomah 78 Richland Center 55

Portage 69 Reedsburg 53

Girls Basketball

Bangor 61 Wonewoc-Center 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 78 Weston 14

Richland Center 61 Hillsboro 55

Sauk Prairie 61 Wisconsin Dells 44

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Baraboo/Portage 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 4 Tomah/Sparta 1

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 7 Winona 0

Source: WRJC.com







