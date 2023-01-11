Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/10

Boys Basketball

Mauston 54 Tomah 45

Hillsboro 49 Necedah 37 (Isaiah Stokes 24points to lead Hillsboro)

Royall 72 Brookwood 30

Cashton 74 New Lisbon 32

Bangor 104 Wonewoc-Center 17

Kickapoo 51 Weston 40

Wisconsin Dells 73 Westby 50

Portage 63 Reedsburg 44

Berlin 50 Adams-Friendship 46

Girls Basketball

Tomah 64 Mauston 44

Hillsboro 50 Adams-Friendship 23

Waupaca 65 Nekoosa 40

Wautoma 56 Portage 19

Reedsburg 70 Richland Center 37

Wisconsin Dells 57 River Valley 23

Brookwood 61 Necedah 36

Cashton 52 New Lisbon 22

Wonewoc-Center 45 Weston 22

Boys Hockey

Sauk Prairie 5 RWD/Mauston 4

Source: WRJC.com







