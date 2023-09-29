Local Prep Scores from Thursday September 28th
Volleyball
Wonewoc-Center 3 Hillsboro 0
Necedah 3 New Lisbon 0
Royall 3 Brookwood 0
Cashton 3 Bangor 2
Wisconsin Dells 3 Westfield 0
Nekoosa 3 Mauston 0
Wautoma 3 Adams-Friendship 0
De Soto 3 Weston 1
Boys Soccer
Mauston 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose 1
Fort Atkinson 6 Reedsburg 3
Wisconsin Dells 11 Black River Falls 0
Coulee Christian 3 Adams-Friendship 0
Source: WRJC.com
