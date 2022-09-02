Local Prep Scores from Thursday Night 9/1

Football

Onalaska Luther 29 New Lisbon 12

Bangor 35 Royall 0

Cashton 52 Brookwood 14

Volleyball

New Lisbon 3 Necedah 2

Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0

Mauston 3 Reedsburg 2

Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.