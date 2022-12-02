Local Prep Scores from Thursday night 12/1

Girls Basketball

Mauston 51 Black River Falls 25

Amherst 40 Adams-Friendship 36

Westfield 70 Sparta 35

Beaver Dam 79 Reedsburg 39

Onalaska 49 Tomah 32

Wisconsin Dells 48 Lodi 34

Northland Lutheran 51 Nekoosa 44

Boys Basketball

Onalaska Luther 69 Bangor 53

Ithaca 74 Weston 32

Viroqua 67 Brookwood 48

Cashton 48 Melrose-Mindoro 31

Pittsville 73 Wonewoc-Center 12

Hillsboro 54 Richland Center 46

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 5 West Salem 0

Source: WRJC.com







