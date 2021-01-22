Local Prep Scores from Thursday January 21st

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 44 Brookwood 29

Necedah 86 Wonewoc-Center 44

Bangor 59 Royall 51

Cashton 80 New Lisbon 48

Watertown 66 Reedsburg 50

Seneca 64 Weston 15

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 56 Necedah 13

Tomah 70 La Crosse Logan 69

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5 Black River Falls/Tomah 2

Source: WRJC.com







