Local Prep Scores from Thursday February 1st
Girls Basketball
Westfield 64 Mauston 25
Wisconsin Dells 57 Adams-Friendship 43
Wautoma 39 Nekoosa 19
La Crosse Central 55 Tomah 36
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 52 Bangor 51
Royall 64 Necedah 32 (Landon Lipke 13points)
Cashton 86 Brookwood 34
New Lisbon 71 Wonewoc-Center 43
Stoughton 81 Reedsburg 41
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 6 West Salem 2
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire 4 Tomah/Black River Falls 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
