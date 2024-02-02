Local Prep Scores from Thursday February 1st

Girls Basketball

Westfield 64 Mauston 25

Wisconsin Dells 57 Adams-Friendship 43

Wautoma 39 Nekoosa 19

La Crosse Central 55 Tomah 36

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 52 Bangor 51

Royall 64 Necedah 32 (Landon Lipke 13points)

Cashton 86 Brookwood 34

New Lisbon 71 Wonewoc-Center 43

Stoughton 81 Reedsburg 41

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 6 West Salem 2

Girls Hockey

Eau Claire 4 Tomah/Black River Falls 1

Source: WRJC.com







