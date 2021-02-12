Local Prep Scores from Thursday February 11th

Boys Basketball

Mauston 77 Nekoosa 46

Necedah 56 Hillsboro 28 (Landen Murphy 23 points to lead Necedah)

Adams-Friendship 55 Westfield 41

Bangor 89 New Lisbon 46

Cashton 66 Wonewoc-Center 22

Royall 52 Brookwood 35

North Crawford 66 Weston 32

Girls Basketball

Mauston 52 Necedah 30

Regular Season Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 4 Holmen/Aquinas 1

Source: WRJC.com







