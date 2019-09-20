Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/19
Girls Volleyball
Mauston 3 Nekoosa 1
Wautoma 3 Wisconsin Dells 0
Tomah 3 La Crosse Logan 2
Waunakee 3 Reedsburg 0
Boys Soccer
Tomah 3 La Crosse Logan 0
Stoughton 5 Reedsburg 1
Source: WRJC.com
