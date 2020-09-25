Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/24

Girls Volleyball

Mauston 3 Wisconsin Dells 0 (Emma Incaprero 26 assists 6 digs for Mauston)

Hillsboro 3 North Crawford 1

Reedsburg 3 Baraboo 0 (Delaney Horkan 11 Kills for Reedsburg)

Tomah 3 La Crosse Aquinas 2

Weston 3 De Soto 1

Boys Soccer

Black River Falls/MM 3 Adams-Friendship 2

Baraboo 8 Reedsburg 0

La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 1

Wisconsin Dells 4 Lakeside Lutheran 1

Nekoosa 1 Wautoma/Wild Rose 0

Source: WRJC.com







