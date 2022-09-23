Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/22

Volleyball

Cashton 3 Royall 2

Hillsboro 3 Necedah 0 (Peyton Sullivan 5aces)

Wonewoc-Center 3 Bangor 0 (Kelsey Justman 23 Kills 3aces 3blocks)

Wautoma 3 Mauston 1

Wisconsin Dells 3 Nekoosa 0

Westfield 3 Adams-Friendship 0

Reedsburg 3 Portage 0

Tomah 3 Sparta 1

Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0

Boys Soccer

Coulee Christian 2 Nekoosa 0

Mauston 7 Wautoma/Wild Rose 0

Adams-Friendship 2 Black River Falls 1

Source: WRJC.com







