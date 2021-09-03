Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/2

Girls Volleyball

Necedah 3 New Lisbon 1

Bangor 3 Cashton 0

Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 0

Reedsburg 3 Mauston 0 (Mahra Wieman 17 Kills for Reedsburg Mia Quist 9kills for Mauston)

Seneca 3 Weston 0

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 3 Adams-Friendship 0

Amherst 3 Adams-Friendship 0

Holmen 3 Tomah 0

Boys Soccer

Reedsburg 4 Richland Center 0

Portage 10 Nekoosa 0

Wisconsin Dells 4 Wisconsin Heights 0

Tomah 3 Holmen 0

Football

Onalaska Luther 28 New Lisbon 20

North Crawford 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12

Source: WRJC.com







