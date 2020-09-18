Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/17
Volleyball
Wautoma 3 Mauston 0 (Emma Incaprero 18assists for Mauston)
Hillsboro 3 De Soto 1
Onalaska 3 Tomah 1
Wisconsin Dells 3 Westfield 0
La Farge 3 Weston 2
Reedsburg 3 Watertown 1 (McKenna Oetzman 18assists)
Boys Soccer
Mauston 3 Nekoosa 0
Coulee Christian 5 Adams-Friendship 2
Onalaska 4 Tomah 0
Black River Falls/MM 1 Wautoma/Wild Rose 0
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM
-
