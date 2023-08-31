Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/31

Football

Bangor 28 Royall 14

Mauston 39 Westfield 0

Onalaska Luther 20 New Lisbon 13

Cashton 49 Brookwood 0

8-Man Football

Oakfield 43 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6

Volleyball

Weston 3 Coulee Christian 0

Tennis

WR Assumption 6 Mauston 1

Source: WRJC.com







