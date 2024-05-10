Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/9

Baseball

Mauston 6 Wautoma 1

Wisconsin Dells 11 Nekoosa 2

Westfield 6 Adams-Friendship 4

New Lisbon 11 Hillsboro 5

Hillsboro 9 New Lisbon 1

Royall 5 Cashton 3 (Trey Wildes a homerun)

Sparta 6 Tomah 5

Wonewoc-Center 15 Necedah 7

Bangor 10 Brookwood 0

Softball

Wonewoc-Center 5 Necedah 4 (Jaelyn Stowe 3×3 2RBIs)

Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 1 (Michelyn Hanson homerun)

Hillsboro 21 New Lisbon 0 (Jaelyn Bloor pitched a 3 inning perfect game and Michelyn Hanson hit a homerun)

Adams-Friendship 3 Nekoosa 0

Tomah 4 Onalaska 1 (Tomah clinches at least share of MVC)

Cashton 12 Royall 0

Bangor 6 Brookwood 2

Girls Soccer

Wautoma 0 Berlin 0

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 5 Adams-Friendship 3

Source: WRJC.com







