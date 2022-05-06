Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/5

Baseball

Bangor 10 Royall 0

Royall 4 Bangor 0

Cashton 14 Wonewoc-Center 0

Cashton 13 Wonewoc-Center 0

New Lisbon 5 Hillsboro 3

New Lisbon 4 Hillsboro 3

Brookwood 6 Necedah 5

Brookwood 7 Necedah 4

Nekoosa 13 Westfield 3

Holmen 9 Tomah 2

Adams-Friendship 1 Wautoma 0

Wisconsin Dells 7 Mauston 3

Wauzeka-Steuben 11 Weston 1

Softball

Hillsboro 9 New Lisbon 2

Hillsboro 7 New Lisbon 6

Bangor 6 Royall 0

Bangor 13 Royall 0

Cashton 8 Wonewoc-Center 6

Wonewoc-Center 4 Cashton 1

Brookwood 4 Necedah 2

Brookwood 14 Necedah 6

Wautoma 15 Nekoosa 0

Westfield 16 Wisconsin Dells 0

Tomah 8 Holmen 1

Girls Soccer

Mauston 4 Arcadia 2

Tomah 8 Sparta 2

Source: WRJC.com







