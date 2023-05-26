Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/25

WIAA Regional Qrt-Final Baseball

Division 2

Arcadia 6 Tomah 3

Adams-Friendship 2 Wisconsin Dells 0

Sauk Prairie 3 Platteville 0

Wautoma 6 Ripon 4

Division 3

Pardeeville 12 Necedah 0

Westby 9 Nekoosa 2

Westfield 12 Melrose-Mindoro 0

Division 4

Royall 9 La Farge 0

North Crawford 7 New Lisbon 6

Ithaca 11 Kickapoo 1

Wauzeka-Steuben 10 Wonewoc-Center 0

Weston 5 Hillsboro 4

Brookwood 10 De Soto 9

WIAA Regional Final Softball Scores

Division 1

Sun Prairie West 6 Tomah 3

Division 2

Mount Horeb 11 Reedsburg 6

West Salem 7 Wisconsin Dells 2

Division 5

Hillsboro 7 Brookwood 3 (Lily Von Falkenstein & Michelyn Hanson each with Home Run)

Source: WRJC.com







