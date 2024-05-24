Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/23

Division 1

Tomah 4 DeForest 2 (Tomah first regional Championship since 2006)

Division 2

Mount Horeb 20 Wisconsin Dells 3

Division 3

Adams-Friendship 4 Prairie Du Chien 3

Division 4

Blair-Taylor 7 Cashton 5

Division 5

Hillsboro 8 Brookwood 1

Ithaca 4 Seneca 1

WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Baseball Scores

Division 2

Tomah 3 Onalaska 1

Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 2

Mount Horeb 11 Adams-Friendship 0

Lodi 7 Baraboo 1

Division 3

Darlington 3 Westfield 0

New Glarus 2 Nekoosa 1

Wautoma 10 Omro 4

Division 4

Cashton 12 Hillsboro 3

Weston 4 Kickapoo 0

De Soto 10 Wonewoc-Center 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 10 New Lisbon 4

Brookwood 2 La Farge 1

Regular Season Baseball

Riverdale 3 Royall 0

Bangor 10 Mauston 8

Source: WRJC.com







