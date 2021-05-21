Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/20

Baseball

Hillsboro 13 Cashton 11

Cashton 6 Hillsboro 5

Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 4

Royall 15 Wonewoc-Center 2

Bangor 7 Brookwood 0 (Ashton Michek no-hitter)

Bangor 14 Brookwood 2

Wisconsin Dells 8 Mauston 1

Reedsburg 9 DeForest 6

Wautoma 2 Nekoosa 0

La Crosse Central 2 Tomah 0

Adams-Friendship 11 Westfield 5

Softball

Hillsboro 13 Brookwood 2

Bangor 10 Necedah 0

Tomah 2 La Crosse Logan 1

Cashton 8 Wonewoc-Center 7

Wonewoc-Center 4 Cashton 3

DeForest 3 Reedsburg 1

Wautoma 4 Wisconsin Dells 2

Girls Soccer

Adams-Friendship 10 Arcadia 0

Mt. Horeb 6 Reedsburg 2

Source: WRJC.com







