Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/17

Baseball

Mauston 15 Adams-Friendship 5

Stratford 5 Nekoosa 2

Brookwood 6 La Farge 5

Kickapoo 10 Hillsboro 8

Onalaska 10 Tomah 1

Ithaca 17 Weston 3

WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Softball Scores

Nekoosa 11 Neillsville 1

Necedah 16 Montello 14 (Hannah Hunkins 4×5 2RBI’s for Necedah)

La Crosse Logan 25 Mauston 1

Alma-Center Lincoln 20 New Lisbon 14

Regular Season Softball Games

Cochrane Fountain City 4 Brookwood 2

La Crosse Aquinas 14 Cashton 8

Tomah 3 Wisconsin Rapids 2

Portage 23 Westfield 6

Source: WRJC.com







