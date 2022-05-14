Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/12
Baseball
Royall 5 Cashton 0
Cashton 5 Royall 4
Mauston 6 Adams-Friendship 3
Wautoma 8 Nekoosa 1
Wisconsin Dells 20 Westfield 3
Bangor 11 Necedah 0
New Lisbon 16 Wonewoc-Center 1
Hillsboro 9 Brookwood 4
Softball
Cashton 14 Royall 6
Cashton 3 Royall 2
Hillsboro 15 Brookwood 5 (Michelyn Hanson 2-3 HR 2B 3 RBIs)
Wonewoc-Center 9 New Lisbon 0 (Ana Roehling 3B)
Bango 18 Necedah 0
Tomah 8 La Crosse Logan 3
Former state Rep. Van Roy dies at age 83; he ran River's Bend Supper Club in Howard for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2022 at 12:05 AM
Van Roy opened River's Bend Supper Club in 1974.
Parole rescinded for man who killed wife in front of children after Gov. Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM
The commission chairman revoked the parole after a letter from Gov. Tony Evers, who met with family members of victim Johanna Rose Balsewicz.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson defends vote on GOP-backed abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM
In the last seven days, there has been an increase of more than 100 COVID-19 patients.
He's been the voice of Wisconsin's GOP for years. How does Robin Vos feel now that he's a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Democrats have considered Vos a far right Republican for years. Now, they're watching him get undercut by people who don't consider him Republican enough.
Royall Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Oconto County deputy, motorist escape injury in crashes caused by washouts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM
Several roads are unpassable because of flooding, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Evers asks Parole Commission to rescind release of convicted killer Douglas Balsewicz
by Bob Hague on May 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers is stepping in, to halt the release of a convicted killer. In a Friday letter to Wisconsin Parole Commission Chair John Tate, Evers asks for immediate reconsideration of next week’s scheduled release of Douglas Balsewicz. […]
