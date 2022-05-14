Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/12

Baseball

Royall 5 Cashton 0

Cashton 5 Royall 4

Mauston 6 Adams-Friendship 3

Wautoma 8 Nekoosa 1

Wisconsin Dells 20 Westfield 3

Bangor 11 Necedah 0

New Lisbon 16 Wonewoc-Center 1

Hillsboro 9 Brookwood 4

Softball

Cashton 14 Royall 6

Cashton 3 Royall 2

Hillsboro 15 Brookwood 5 (Michelyn Hanson 2-3 HR 2B 3 RBIs)

Wonewoc-Center 9 New Lisbon 0 (Ana Roehling 3B)

Bango 18 Necedah 0

Tomah 8 La Crosse Logan 3

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.