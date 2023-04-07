Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/6

Baseball

Hillsboro 19 New Lisbon 7

Mauston 12 G-E-T 6

Bangor 7 Royall 6

Cashton 17 Wonewoc-Center 0

Softball

Waunakee 11 Reedsburg 7

Hillsboro 26 New Lisbon 1 (Michelyn Hanson Home Run)

Bangor 18 Royall 8

Source: WRJC.com







