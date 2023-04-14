Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/13

Baseball

Wisconsin Dells 11 Mauston 8

Ithaca 9 Weston 1

Royall 14 Necedah 0 (Tucker Wildes 3hits)

Westfield 15 Nekoosa 2

Softball

Wonewoc-Center 14 Hillsboro 11 (Stacie Kopenhafer 2 home runs for the Wolves)

Tomah 3 La Crosse Central 2

Bangor 16 New Lisbon 4

Cashton 8 Brookwood 4

DeForest 5 Reedsburg 1

Nekoosa 26 Mauston 3

Wautoma 9 Westfield 2

Girls Soccer

Portage/Poynette 6 Mauston 0

Tomah 1 Sparta 0

Source: WRJC.com







