Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/11
Baseball
Mauston 5 Nekoosa 0
Bangor 4 Royall 3
Wisconsin Dells 8 Westfield 0
Wautoma 11 Adams-Friendship 1
Tomah 5 G-E-T 4
Weston 8 North Crawford 0
New Lisbon 2 Brookwood 1
Cashton 16 Necedah 2
Softball
Hillsboro 12 Wonewoc-Center 2 (Kianna Liska 2×2 Double)
Wisconsin Dells 19 Wautoma 16
Adams-Friendship 15 Mauston 0
Tomah 11 Sparta 1
Bangor 11 Royall 8
Cashton 11 Necedah 1
Girls Soccer
Tomah 8 Arcadia 0
Mauston 0 Wautoma 0 (Tuesday)
Source: WRJC.com
-
