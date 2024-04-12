Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/11

Baseball

Mauston 5 Nekoosa 0

Bangor 4 Royall 3

Wisconsin Dells 8 Westfield 0

Wautoma 11 Adams-Friendship 1

Tomah 5 G-E-T 4

Weston 8 North Crawford 0

New Lisbon 2 Brookwood 1

Cashton 16 Necedah 2

Softball

Hillsboro 12 Wonewoc-Center 2 (Kianna Liska 2×2 Double)

Wisconsin Dells 19 Wautoma 16

Adams-Friendship 15 Mauston 0

Tomah 11 Sparta 1

Bangor 11 Royall 8

Cashton 11 Necedah 1

Girls Soccer

Tomah 8 Arcadia 0

Mauston 0 Wautoma 0 (Tuesday)

Source: WRJC.com







