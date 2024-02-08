Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/8

Girls Basketball

Royall 68 New Lisbon 31

Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 64 (Carmen Erickson sets single game Hillsboro scoring record with 42points)

Cashton 42 Wonewoc-Center 28

Bangor 57 Necedah 30 (Bangor outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Champions)

Wautoma 66 Mauston 39

Wisconsin Dells 71 Nekoosa 22

Westfield 56 Adams-Friendship 27

Reedsburg 83 Portage 16

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 85 Brookwood 39 (Isaiah Stokes 30points for Hillsboro)

Weston 71 La Farge 61

Boys Hockey

McFarland 4 RWD/Mauston 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.