Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/16

Boys Basketball

Necedah 70 New Lisbon 35

Bangor 54 Royall 43

Hillsboro 93 Brookwood 43 (Isaiah Stokes 24pts to lead Hillsboro)

Cashton 68 Wonewoc-Center 18

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 60 Brookwood 35

Westfield 82 Mauston 16

Adams-Friendship 61 Nekoosa 13

Wisconsin Dells 47 Wautoma 45

Wauzeka-Steuben 64 Weston 20

Neillsville 47 Bangor 39

Girls Hockey Regional Final

Black River Falls/Tomah 6 Chippewa Falls 2

