Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/15
Boys Basketball
Royall 55 Bangor 45
Hillsboro 83 Brookwood 45
Necedah 45 New Lisbon 37
Cashton 82 Wonewoc-Center 42
Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Dells 57 Mauston 29
Adams-Friendship 62 Nekoosa 21
Westfield 54 Wautoma 36
Reedsburg 66 Mount Horeb 46
West Salem 80 Tomah 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 60 New Lisbon 32
Regional Final Girls Hockey
Cap City Cougars 3 Badger Lightning 2
Hudson 6 Black River Falls/Tomah 2
Vos says medical marijuana bill won’t pass this session
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2024 at 7:20 PM
Medical marijuana is not happening in the current session of the Wisconsin Legislature. Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he still thinks the bill could pass in the Assembly. “I’ve not had anybody come to me who was a supporter and say […]
