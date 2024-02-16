Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/15

Boys Basketball

Royall 55 Bangor 45

Hillsboro 83 Brookwood 45

Necedah 45 New Lisbon 37

Cashton 82 Wonewoc-Center 42

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 57 Mauston 29

Adams-Friendship 62 Nekoosa 21

Westfield 54 Wautoma 36

Reedsburg 66 Mount Horeb 46

West Salem 80 Tomah 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 60 New Lisbon 32

Regional Final Girls Hockey

Cap City Cougars 3 Badger Lightning 2

Hudson 6 Black River Falls/Tomah 2

Source: WRJC.com







