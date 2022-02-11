Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/10

Boys Basketball

Mauston 65 Nekoosa 57

Wisconsin Dells 55 Adams-Friendship 50

Wautoma 64 Westfield 39

Madison Edgewood 52 Reedsburg 40

Girls Basketball

Bangor 62 Royall 61

Hillsboro 66 Necedah 14

Cashton 60 New Lisbon 34

Wonewoc-Center 64 Brookwood 28

Tomah 47 Sparta 31

Source: WRJC.com







