Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/30

Wrestling Scores

Wisconsin Dells 54 Mauston 24

New Lisbon 48 Necedah 6

Reedsburg 36 Portage 35

Girls basketball

Royall 59 New Lisbon 38 (Jessica Brueggeman 22 points for the Panthers)

Westfield 50 Adams-Friendship 39

Bangor 39 Necedah 19

Tomah 37 Eau Claire Regis 36

Black River Falls 60 Nekoosa 42

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 2 DeForest 1

Girls Hockey

Onalaska 5 Black River Falls/Tomah 0

Source: WRJC.com





