Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/5

Boys Basketball

Mauston 63 West Salem 42

Wisconsin Dells 71 Black River Falls 50

Reedsburg 65 Lodi 48

Adams-Friendship 39 Wild Rose 32

Richland Center 80 Necedah 56 Necedah @ Richland Center box score

Alma-Center Lincoln 72 New Lisbon 58

Bangor 79 G-E-T 67

Brookwood 65 Viroqua 47

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 4 West Salem 2

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.