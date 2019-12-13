Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/12

Boys Basketball

Mauston 83 Wautoma 56

Westfield 73 Nekoosa 47

Reedsburg 72 Sauk Prairie 44

Girls Basketball

Royall 73 New Lisbon 15 (Emma Gruen 31points for Royall)

Bangor 56 Necedah 45

Cashton 64 Wonewoc-Center 23

La Crosse Central 54 Tomah 25

Girls Hockey

Rock County 8 Badger Lightning 0

Black River Falls/Tomah 3 Onalaska 1

Source: WRJC.com





