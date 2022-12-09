Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/8

Girls Basketball

Royall 58 Cashton 51

Hillsboro 66 Brookwood 28

Bangor 49 Necedah 5

Wonewoc-Center 65 New Lisbon 41

Baraboo 45 Mauston 30

Reedsburg 57 Wisconsin Dells 45

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 65 Mauston 54

Wautoma 68 Lomira 52

Black Hawk 53 Weston 29

Wrestling

Mauston 57 Onalaska 24

Mauston 63 Brookwood 6

Mauston 53 De Soto 30

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley 4 Black River Falls/Tomah 3

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.