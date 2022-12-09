Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/8
Girls Basketball
Royall 58 Cashton 51
Hillsboro 66 Brookwood 28
Bangor 49 Necedah 5
Wonewoc-Center 65 New Lisbon 41
Baraboo 45 Mauston 30
Reedsburg 57 Wisconsin Dells 45
Boys Basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 65 Mauston 54
Wautoma 68 Lomira 52
Black Hawk 53 Weston 29
Wrestling
Mauston 57 Onalaska 24
Mauston 63 Brookwood 6
Mauston 53 De Soto 30
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 4 Black River Falls/Tomah 3
Source: WRJC.com
Kewaunee CAFO manure spreading case to be heard by Door County judge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM
A new court date has not yet been set for the three men charged with sending pollutants into state waters, filing fraudulent reports and conspiracy.
UW System board approves raises for campus chancellors ranging from $5K to $15K
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM
Most chancellors will see their base pay increase by 2%, but one chancellor will get a 6% salary bump.
Secretary Karen Timberlake steps down from Department of Health Services
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Karen Timberlake is stepping down from the agency after overseeing the state's vaccine rollout and response to monkeypox
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM
Oconto man charged with production of child pornography
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM
If convicted, Rocky R. Sonkowsky faces between 15 to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Strong First Half Keeps Royall Girls Basketball Unblemished
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Fact check: GOP's Steil says Milwaukee's homicide rate "has nearly doubled in two years"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, says "Milwaukee is on pace for a third straight homicide record. The rate has nearly doubled in the past two years "
-
Nelson, Donna R. Age 86 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM
UW System's merger couldn't save UW-Platteville Richland. What about other UW branch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Most of the other dozen branch campuses have endured similar trajectories of enrollment declines, budget cuts, tuition freezes and reorganizations.
