Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/7

Boys Basketball

Tomah 68 Adams-Friendship 35

Ithaca 80 Weston 54

Alma-Center Lincoln 58 Hillsboro 43

Girls Basketball

Royall 62 Hillsboro 52 (Marah Gruen 24points)

Brookwood 48 Wonewoc-Center 43

New Lisbon 45 Necedah 35

Bangor 59 Cashton 40

Westfield 54 Baraboo 28

Reedsburg 65 Wisconsin Dells 55

Boys Hockey

La Crescent/Hokah 7 Tomah/Sparta 3

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 8 Tomah/Black River Falls 5

Rock County 7 Badger Lightning 3

Source: WRJC.com







